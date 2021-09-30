12 years on, 2-km Anantnag highway stretch awaits widening

The official said that the government was now constructing a bypass along the banks of Aaripat, a tributary of the River Jhelum.

However, locals said it would not ease the problem of traffic congestion either.

“Most of the brick kilns and educational institutes fall on this stretch. So, it is hardly going to serve any purpose,” said KausarMajidDalal of Deva Colony, JanglatMandi.

“Almost everyone here is completely in favour of the road widening but the authorities are not taking up the work on this stretch for reasons unknown,” said Rayees Ahmad Haqani, another resident.

He said that the narrow road stretch witnesses massive traffic jams, causing immense hardships to the passengers and making the movement of pedestrians difficult.

“The road connects Kokernag and Shangus tehsils, and several tourist spots to Anantnag town. It also leads to the Government Medical College, Anantnag hospital and makes patients suffer,” said Khurshid Ahmad Wani.

He said that the government should immediately remove the bottlenecks and direct the concerned agency to take up the work immediately.

“The road widening will give a fillip to the trade in the area,” Wani said.