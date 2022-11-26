12th Rashtriya Rifles Biennial Conference held

Srinagar: The 12th Rashtriya Rifles Biennial Conference was held here at Srinagar from 25 to 26 November. Hosted by the Chinar Corps, the conference was chaired by Army Commander Northern Command.

The event was addressed by the Chief of the Army Staff through video conference.

The Additional Director General Rashtriya Rifles, all General Officers Commanding of Counter Insurgency Forces, and senior officers attended the two-day event.