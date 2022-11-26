12th Rashtriya Rifles Biennial Conference held

Srinagar: The 12th Rashtriya Rifles Biennial Conference was held here at Srinagar from 25 to 26 November. Hosted by the Chinar Corps, the conference was chaired by Army Commander Northern Command.
The event was addressed by the Chief of the Army Staff through video conference.
The Additional Director General Rashtriya Rifles, all General Officers Commanding of Counter Insurgency Forces, and senior officers attended the two-day event.
In an address, the Chief of Army Staff lauded the stellar role played by the Rashtriya Rifles in restoring and preserving peace in Jammu and Kashmir and extolled its contribution towards inclusive development and in nation-building.
He outlined the present and future focus of operations aimed at people-friendly operations. He further emphasized the need for avoiding collateral damage and ensuring the “dignity and human rights of the Awam at all times.” He appreciated the role being played by the Rashtriya Rifles battalions in the counter infiltration along the LC.