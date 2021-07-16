13 injured in Rajouri accident

Rajouri: Thirteen persons were injured in a road accident at Behrote in Thanamandi area of Rajouri on Friday.
The accident occured when a Tata Mobile was plying on Behrote link road and it turned turtle and fell in the fields below.
“Thirteen passengers were injured in the accident. All the injured were shifted to a local hospital and later referred to Government Medical College Rajouri,” the officials said.
They said that most of the injured were reportedly having multiple injuries.
The injured have been identified as Saida Liyaqit daughter of Liyaqit Khan, Saira Anjum daughter of Liyaqit Khan, Arman Khan son of Naimutllah Khan, Shamim Akhter daughter of Abdul Rashid, Mushtaq Ahmad son of Ghulam Rasool, Nasreen Akhtar wife of Showkat Hussain, Zainib Bi wife of Mukhtar Ahmad, Rehmatullah Khan son of Kala Khan, Asia Kouser wife of Iftikar Ahmad, Arbas Khan son of Rehmatullah Khan, Zahina Akhter wife of Muhammad Aksar, Muhammad Aksar son of Abdullah Khan and Amanullah Khan son of Rehmutllah Khan.