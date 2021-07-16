13 injured in Rajouri accident

Rajouri: Thirteen persons were injured in a road accident at Behrote in Thanamandi area of Rajouri on Friday.

The accident occured when a Tata Mobile was plying on Behrote link road and it turned turtle and fell in the fields below.

“Thirteen passengers were injured in the accident. All the injured were shifted to a local hospital and later referred to Government Medical College Rajouri,” the officials said.

They said that most of the injured were reportedly having multiple injuries.