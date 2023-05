Kulgam: Thirteen tourists were injured when a vehicle they were travelling in overturned at Khudwani area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Saturday.

An official said that the incident took place near Khudwani bypass at around 12 pm.

"Thirteen tourists and the driver of the vehicle suffered injuries,"said the official .

He said that the injured were immediately rushed to the nearby medical facility for treatment. The official added that the condition of all the injured is stable.