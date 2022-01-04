132nd Bn of CRPF provides medicines to needy patient

Srinagar: CRPF provided medicines to a needy patient, who has under kidney transplant, said a press release.
The press release issued by CRPF said today 132nd Battalion of CRPF provided medicines to a needy patient through the CRPF “Madadgaar” site. It added that she has undergone kidney transplant. “The medicine was provided by Tej Singh Parihar, Second In Command and Sudhir Kumar Dubey, Assistant Commandant CRPF Lal Chowk on the direction of commandant -132 Battalion,”the press release said.
It stated, “Under the directions of Commandant-132 Battalion CRPF Lal Chowk, we are continuously helping public by providing free consultation and medicines by organising medical camps from time to time. Apart from this, we also keep giving other essential items to the needy.”
“CRPF Madadgaar Helpline is operational 24x7 and can be contacted on toll free number 14411, grievances can also be emailed to CRPF Madadgaar on madadgaar@crpf.gov.in , Whatsapp no. 7082814411, and Twitter handle @crpfmadadgaar,” the press release said.