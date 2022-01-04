132nd Bn of CRPF provides medicines to needy patient

Srinagar: CRPF provided medicines to a needy patient, who has under kidney transplant, said a press release.

The press release issued by CRPF said today 132nd Battalion of CRPF provided medicines to a needy patient through the CRPF “Madadgaar” site. It added that she has undergone kidney transplant. “The medicine was provided by Tej Singh Parihar, Second In Command and Sudhir Kumar Dubey, Assistant Commandant CRPF Lal Chowk on the direction of commandant -132 Battalion,”the press release said.