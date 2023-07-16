14 injured in accidents in Ganderbal

Ganderbal: At least 14 people including eight CRPF personnel were injured in two separate accidents in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

“Eight CRPF personnel, on their way to perform Amarnath Yatra, sustained injuries, five of them mild, when their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a ditch near Nilgrath area in Baltal in Ganderbal district on Sunday. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment where three among them were referred to Srinagar for further treatment,” officials said.

In another incident, at least six yatris sustained injuries when a cab they were travelling in collided with an iron pole near Satrina area of Kangan.

All the injured were taken to Trauma Hospital Kangan where they received medical aid.