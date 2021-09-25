14-year-old Kupwara boy reunites with family after 4 years

Kupwara: A minor boy from Lolab area in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district who had gone missing four years ago from Baramulla was reunited with his family on Friday with the assistance of Child Welfare Committee Kupwara and Police.

Scores of people from adjacent areas of Butnad, Lolab had assembled to receive the 14-year-old Manzoor Ahmad Khatana, who after stepping in the courtyard of his house, kept looking for his father not knowing that he had passed away while searching for him.

“Manzoor used to do domestic chores for a family in Sangri Parray Mohalla area of Baramulla where he came in contact with a balloon-seller family of Rajasthan. The family lured him and promised him to pay Rs 7000 per month,” Chairperson Child Welfare Committee Kupwara, Azad Naqashbandi told Greater Kashmir.