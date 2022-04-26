‘14,091 civilians, 5,356 security force personnel killed between 1990-2020’

Srinagar: Ministry of Home Affairs has revealed that over 14,000 civilians and 5,356 security forces personnel have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir in the last three decades post advent of militancy in this Himalayan region.
"J&K has been affected by terrorists and secessionist violence, sponsored and supported from across the border, for about three decades. Since the advent of militancy in J&K in the 1990s, 14,091 Civilians and 5,356 Security Force (SF) personnel had lost their lives (upto 2020)," reads an annual report of MHA for 2022-21.
"Militancy in J&K is intricately linked with infiltration of terrorists from across the border. The security situation in J&K is monitored and regularly reviewed by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, Army, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and other security agencies."
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) also monitors the security situation closely and continuously in tandem with all the above agencies and the Ministry of Defence.
The multi-pronged approach to containing cross-border infiltration also includes multi-tiered deployment along the International Border / Line of Control, border fencing, improved intelligence and operational coordination, equipping Security Forces with advanced weapons and taking proactive action against infiltrators.
It states that MHA has also approved the raising of 5 IR Battalions, 2 Border Battalions and 2 Women Battalions. The recruitment has already been completed for 5 IR Battalions.
“In order to further strengthen the security apparatus, the Government of India has provided Rs 9,120.69 crore (including Rs 448.04 crore till 31.12.2020) to the Government of Jammu and Kashmir under the Security Related Expenditure (Police) scheme since its inception."
Further, the report mentions that due to militancy. 64,827 Kashmiri Pandit families along with some Sikh and Muslim families migrated from Kashmir Valley to Jammu, Delhi and other parts of the country.
“Similarly, nearly 1,054 families from the hilly areas of Jammu migrated to Jammu plains. As per the records of registration available with the Relief and Migrant Commissioner, Government of Jammu and Kashmir, at present 43,618 registered Kashmiri migrant families are settled in Jammu, 19,338 families are settled in Delhi/NCR and 1,995 families in a few other States/UTs in the country. 14.17 With a view to resettling Kashmiri Migrants in the valley the Ministry of Home Affairs has approved 3,000 jobs with the Government of Jammu and Kashmir under PMRP-2008 and additional 3,000 jobs with the Government of Jammu and Kashmir under PMDP-2015.”