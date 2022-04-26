‘14,091 civilians, 5,356 security force personnel killed between 1990-2020’

Srinagar: Ministry of Home Affairs has revealed that over 14,000 civilians and 5,356 security forces personnel have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir in the last three decades post advent of militancy in this Himalayan region.

"J&K has been affected by terrorists and secessionist violence, sponsored and supported from across the border, for about three decades. Since the advent of militancy in J&K in the 1990s, 14,091 Civilians and 5,356 Security Force (SF) personnel had lost their lives (upto 2020)," reads an annual report of MHA for 2022-21.