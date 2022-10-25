15-day programme on quality seed production of maize concludes at KVK Budgam

Srinagar: A 15-day skill development training programme on quality seed production of maize concluded on Tuesday at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir’s Krishi Vigyan Kendra Budgam.
About 50 farmers of Pakharpora and Surasyar blocks of Budgam district participated in the skill development training held under Agriculture Training Programmes for Aspirational Blocks.
The farmers were trained on all the aspects of Quality Seed Production of Maize. Deputy Commissioner Budgam Syeed Fakhrudin Hamid was the chief guest at the valedictory function and distributed certificates among the participants.
In his address, he stressed the importance of training for increasing the production and productivity of the crops and for rural upliftment of the farmers.