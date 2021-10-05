15-km Uri road in pathetic condition, locals aghast

He said that the condition of the road from Dachi village to Madiya village was dilapidated.

“From Dachi to Madiya, there are several other villages which include Basgra, Sultandhaki, Shadra, Sari Bandi and Kamalkote that fall on either side of the road. The entire population of these villages is facing problems due to the bad condition of the road,” Hussain said.

Locals said that no one knew when the situation on the borders would turn adverse.

They said whenever there is cross-border shelling, locals have to run for safety.

However, the condition of the road was such that they could not come out of their home and rush to the plain area like Uri town due to the terrible condition of the road.

“The authorities should know the need for good roads, especially in border areas. The good road here can save lives, especially during tension on borders,” said Muhammad Asif of Madiyan village.