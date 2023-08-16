15-year-old boy drowns to death in Ganderbal

Ganderbal: A 15-year-old boy drowned in nallah Sindh in Ganderbal on Wednesday.

An official said that the boy identified as Haziq Imtiaz of Manigam Ganderbal drowned in nallah Sindh near Wayil area of Ganderbal.

Soon after the incident, Police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) along with local volunteers started a rescue operation to retrieve the boy’s body.

"The body was retrieved from nallah Sindh after hectic efforts,” Police said.

A pall of gloom descended on the area when the news about the boy’s death spread in the area.

Earlier, in the day, the body of a 22-year-old woman was retrieved from nallah Sindh near Pathribal Ramwari area of Rayil in Gund.

The deceased was identified as Haniefa Bano of Kullan.