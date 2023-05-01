156 drug peddlers arrested, 9 booked under PSA in Baramulla in last 4 months

Baramulla: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, police have arrested 5 drug peddlers in Baramulla, Sopore, and Ganderbal and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

In Baramulla, a police party led by Incharge Police Post Delina under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Sajjad Bukhari at a checkpoint established at Khushalpora Delina intercepted a vehicle (Scorpio) bearing registration number JK01AS-5295 driven by one person. During checking, officers were able to recover 10 grams of cocaine and 15 grams of Charas-like substances from his possession. He has been identified as Jaleel Ahmad Shah resident of Kanispora. He has been arrested and shifted to the police station where he remains in custody. The vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.

It is pertinent to mention that during the past 4 months, Police in Baramulla have registered 115 cases under NDPS Act, arrested 156 drug peddlers including 10 most wanted drug smugglers, detained 9 drug peddlers under PSA, and recovered contraband substances worth crores (value of contraband in the black market).

In Sopore, a police party of Police Station Panzla during naka checking at Bagat Colony Rohama intercepted two suspicious persons. During checking, 113 grams of Charas-like substance were recovered from their possession. They have been identified as Muhammad Lateef Lone and Aadil Ahmad Lone both residents of Naidhal Rafiabad. They have been arrested and shifted to the police station where they remain in custody.