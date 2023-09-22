15th annual Harmukh-Gangbal yatra commences in Ganderbal

Ganderbal: The 15th annual Gangbal Yatra commenced here in the Ganderbal district on Friday.

The yatra to the Harmukh-Gangbal Lake situated at 11,700 feet started from the Naranag area of Kangan in the Ganderbal district early Friday after the group of yatris, mostly Kashmiri Pandits was flagged off by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shyambir Singh.

SSP Ganderbal Nikhil Borkar and other civil and Police officials were present on the occasion.

The group of yatris left from Naranag temple for the annual Harmukh Gangbal yatra amid religious fervour and were accompanied by the SDRF team, Police, and other officials.

After performing Puja at Naranag temple, devotees set on foot to undertake the journey to Gangabal Lake, which is located around 14,500 feet in the Harmukh mountain range.

According to officials, the Puja would be performed on the banks of Gangbal Lake on Saturday following which the yatris would return the next day.

The yatra was organised under the banner of the Harmukh Ganga (Gangabal) Trust (HGGT) and the All Parties Migrants’ Coordination Committee (APMCC).

"We are very happy to be part of this yatra which is of great importance for the Pandits,” a yatri said. “We are grateful to the LG’s administration and Ganderbal civil and Police administration, and locals for extending their cooperation and support in facilitating this yatra."