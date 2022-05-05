16 injured in Rajouri road mishap

Rajouri: Atleast 16 passengers were injured in a road accident at Chingus in Rajouri highway stretch.

As per officials of police, the accident occured when a bus JK02AL 0297 on way from Rajouri to Jammu hit a roadside rock at Chingus village.

Police said 16 passengers got injured in the accident . They were shifted from to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri for treatment.