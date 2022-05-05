16 injured in Rajouri road mishap

Rajouri: Atleast 16 passengers were injured in a road accident at Chingus in Rajouri highway stretch.
As per officials of police, the accident occured when a bus JK02AL 0297 on way from Rajouri to Jammu hit a roadside rock at Chingus village.
Police said 16 passengers got injured in the accident . They were shifted from to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri for treatment.
The injured include Munir Hussain (66) of Surankote, Ashia Kouser (35), Muhammad Azain (9), Muhammad Azaf (6), all resident of Dandesar Nowshera, Abdul Qayoom (63) of Rajouri, Hassan Mohammad (66) of Surankote, Mathai Lal (28) Neti (22), and Raj Kumar (25).