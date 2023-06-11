16 years on, Mazbugh Bridge in Sopore nowhere in sight
Sopore: Even after 16 years the authorities have failed to complete construction of Mazbugh Bridge in north Kashmir’s Sopore causing immense hardships for the people of over hundred villages.
The work on this bridge popularly known as ‘Mazbugh Bridge’ was started in 2007 by Jammu and Kashmir Projects Construction Corporation (JKPCC) and till last year only piling of the bridge was carried out forcing authorities to hand over it to Roads and Building (R&B) for carrying out the remaining construction work.
For the last several years, there has been no headway in the execution of the project and as of now, no construction work is going on the project, even though tenders have been floated a couple of months ago.
The bridge once completed would serve as an alternative route to Asia’s Largest Fruit Mandi Sopore and would connect Rafiabad to Sopore and Sangrama. The facility would curtail travel time as well.
The locals of the area are also anguished with no progress in the construction of the bridge. They were excited over the announcement of the Mazbugh Bridge’s construction as it would ease the travel time.
“The government and the district administration appear to have lost track of the initiative. Despite the passing of sixteen years, nobody is concerned about its completion,” said a local.
The residents have urged Roads and Buildings officials to resume construction work on this bridge so that the hardships being faced by them on a daily basis may end.
Executive Engineer Roads and Buildings (R&B) Sopore Hamayun Raina said a tender worth 6.22 crores has been floated. “Hopefully the work will be started soon,” he added.