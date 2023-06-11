16 years on, Mazbugh Bridge in Sopore nowhere in sight

Sopore: Even after 16 years the authorities have failed to complete construction of Mazbugh Bridge in north Kashmir’s Sopore causing immense hardships for the people of over hundred villages.

The work on this bridge popularly known as ‘Mazbugh Bridge’ was started in 2007 by Jammu and Kashmir Projects Construction Corporation (JKPCC) and till last year only piling of the bridge was carried out forcing authorities to hand over it to Roads and Building (R&B) for carrying out the remaining construction work.

For the last several years, there has been no headway in the execution of the project and as of now, no construction work is going on the project, even though tenders have been floated a couple of months ago.

The bridge once completed would serve as an alternative route to Asia’s Largest Fruit Mandi Sopore and would connect Rafiabad to Sopore and Sangrama. The facility would curtail travel time as well.