161 Bn CRPF organises job related training programme

Srinagar: In order to create employment opportunities for local Kashmiri youth and in furtherance of Central Govt directives, 161 Bn CRPF under the aegis of CRPF Srinagar Sector organised a one month long Front Office Associate Training programme.

The programme was launched in collaboration with M/S Wyath Services Pvt Ltd from 25 September to 31 October. Selected local youth were imparted professional skills which would enable them to actively participate and ensure a rewarding career in the growing tourism industry in Kashmir.

The participants were handed over course certificates and were congratulated by Balihar Singh, Commandant 161 Bn CRPF for successful completion of the programme and he also wished them well in their future endeavors.