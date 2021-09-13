17 brick kilns seized in Chadoora on HC’s directions

Srinagar: On the direction of the High Court, the district administration Budgam Monday seized 17 brick kilns in Chadoora for violating norms set by the authorities.

An official said that out of the 17 brick kilns seized, eight were identified as H7 owned by Shabir Ahmad Sofi of Kralpora Chadoora, M-7 owned by Ghulam Muhammad Dar of Panzan, H-1 owned by Ghulam Qadir Sofi of Kralpora, A-7 owned by Showkat Ahmad Bhat of Panzan, 19-P owned by Ghulam Mohuiddin Parray of Dooniwari, 13-D owned by Jalaluddin Parray of Dooniwari, 11-A owned by Muhammad Altaf Wani of Chitru Dangerpora and 11-G owned by Bashir Ahmad Mir of Gowherpora, Chadoora.

Tehsildar Chadoora Naseer Ahmad said the drive would continue on Tuesday.

He said, as per directions of the High Court, within 8 km radius from the centre of the runway from Srinagar airport, 37 brick kilns had to be seized under his jurisdiction of which 17 were seized on Monday.

In December last year, the court had banned operations of brick kilns in the vicinity of Srinagar airport with the observation that smoke emitting from these kilns was hampering flight operations. KDC