1.75 kg of Brown sugar like narcotics seized in Keran: Police

Kupwara: In yet another achievement against the narcotics smuggling in the district, a joint team of Kupwara Police and Army while conducting routine checking at LoC gate recovered two packets of narcotics containing Brown sugar like substance from the possession of a lady and her accomplice.
As per a Police statement, “identified as Gullu Begum wife of Rasheed Khan resident of Dader (Kandiyan) and Tanveer Khan son of Naseer Khan resident of Kandiyan, the duo had earlier in the day crossed the LoC gate on the pretext of doing farming in the fields across the gate.
However while returning, the duo carried the smuggled narcotics and were caught carrying two packets of narcotics weighing 1.75 Kg and arrested. The narcotics has been smuggled in from across the LoC from POK,”.
“Case FIR number 06/2022 under relevant sections of NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station Keran and investigations taken up. Investigations to unearth the narcotics smuggling module involved in the instant case has been started and more arrests are expected in the case,” the statement said.
Meanwhile, Kupwara Police has recovered a huge quantity of charas from the house of a narcotics smuggler in Diver Lolab area of the district.
Acting on a specific information, that one M Shafi Gojar son of Jumma Gojar a resident of Diver Lolab was indulging in narcotics smuggling has hoarded and concealed a huge quantity of narcotic substance in his house, a police team headed by DySP Lolab and SHO Lalpora was constituted to raid the house along with local Executive Magistrate, said a statement.
“The police team along with executive magistrate raided the specific location and conducted the search. During search, police was able to recover 12 Kgs of Charas like substance and rupees five lac sixty four thousand cash as proceed of narcotics sale in Indian currency . Accused person has been arrested from the spot and investigations taken up. Case FIR No. 27/2022, under relevant sections of NDPS Act stands registered in Police Station Lalpora into the matter . More arrests in the case can’t be ruled out,” the statement said.