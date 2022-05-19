1.75 kg of Brown sugar like narcotics seized in Keran: Police

Kupwara: In yet another achievement against the narcotics smuggling in the district, a joint team of Kupwara Police and Army while conducting routine checking at LoC gate recovered two packets of narcotics containing Brown sugar like substance from the possession of a lady and her accomplice.

As per a Police statement, “identified as Gullu Begum wife of Rasheed Khan resident of Dader (Kandiyan) and Tanveer Khan son of Naseer Khan resident of Kandiyan, the duo had earlier in the day crossed the LoC gate on the pretext of doing farming in the fields across the gate.

However while returning, the duo carried the smuggled narcotics and were caught carrying two packets of narcotics weighing 1.75 Kg and arrested. The narcotics has been smuggled in from across the LoC from POK,”.