19,283 mulberry saplings to be planted along Srinagar-Jammu highway

Srinagar: In a joint effort between the Central Silk Board and the National Route Authority, around 19,283 mulberry saplings will be planted alongside the Srinagar-Jammu highway to blanket national highways in Jammu & Kashmir and Uttarakhand with mulberry trees.

As per the statement, this is a collaborative project between Central Silk Board and National Highway Authority that aims to provide green cover on National highways with mulberry trees in Jammu & Kashmir and Uttarakhand. Inauguration of Pilot Project “Development of Mulberry (Morus spp) Plantation on National Highways on the sides of carriageways in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand was done by Upendra Prasad Singh, Secretary, Ministry of Textiles in the presence of Rajit Ranjan Okhandiar, Member Secretary, Central Silk Board, Bangalore, Dr Mohit Gera, PCCF & HoFF, Forest Department, J&K, Manzoor Ahmad Qadri, Director, Sericulture Development Department, J&K, Dr Sardar Singh, Director (I/C) & Nodal Officer, CSR&TI, CSB, Pampore (J&K), Zeeshan, Site Engineer, PIU, NHAI, Srinagar.