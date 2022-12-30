1955 km road cleared of snow in Kupwara in single day

Kupwara: In a first, about 1955 km road length was cleared in Kupwara district in a single day and almost all roads were cleared of Snow.

Out of these 1955 kms, 804km were cleared by R&B, 707 km by Mechanical Engineering, 250 km by BEACON and 194 km by PMGSY.

This information was given by the Nodal Officers / Executive Engineers of respective Executive Agencies.

They said that Kupwara district received the season’s first snowfall and the administration put all possible efforts to clear the roads including border roads in a single day to ensure smooth movement of vehicles.