2 AK-56 rifles, pistol with holster recovered near LoC in Keran

Kupwara: Two Ak-56 rifles and a pistol with holster along with several magazines and rounds were recovered by the Army along the Line of Control in Keran sector, officials said Monday.

They said that the Army claimed that last night, 22 Sikh Regiment recovered arms and ammunition in Googerdor area in the Keran. Subsequently, they said, an FIR No 04/21 under section 7/25 (1A) of Arms Act was registered at Police Station Keran.

The recoveries include two Ak-56 rifles along with six magazines besides 177 Ak-47 rounds, and one pistol with holster along with 28 rounds. GNS