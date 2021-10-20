2 ambulances equipped with BLS flagged off

Srinagar: The Additional Commissioner Kashmir, Qazi Sarwar on Wednesday flagged off two ambulances equipped with Basic Life Support (BLS) from Tourist Reception Center, Srinagar.

The ambulances were flagged off in presence of Executive Director, National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), Gurjeet Singh Kambo. The NHIDCL handed over the ambulances equipped with basic life support for district Srinagar and Baramulla as Corporate Social Responsibility.