2 ambulances equipped with BLS flagged off

Srinagar: The Additional Commissioner Kashmir, Qazi Sarwar on Wednesday flagged off two ambulances equipped with Basic Life Support (BLS) from Tourist Reception Center, Srinagar.
The ambulances were flagged off in presence of Executive Director, National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), Gurjeet Singh Kambo. The NHIDCL handed over the ambulances equipped with basic life support for district Srinagar and Baramulla as Corporate Social Responsibility.
The ambulances flagged off shall operate in district Srinagar and Baramulla while a similar facility was extended to Ganderbal in January 2021 besides two life support ambulances were also donated to Baramulla and Anantnag on 26th April 2021, Executive Director said.