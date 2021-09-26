2 ‘apple thieves’ arrested in Sopore: Police

Sopore: Two persons involved in stealing apples from an orchard were arrested in Sopore on Sunday, Police said

Police said that on Saturday night, two persons identified as Khursheed Ahmad Sheikh and Tariq Ahmad Bhat of Sangri Colony Baramulla had stolen apples from an orchard at Gurseer area of Sopore.

It said that the two were brought to Police Station Tarzoo, Sopore along with a load carrier (JK04F 1604) that they used in the commission of crime.

The statement said that a case under FIR No 109/2021 under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered in this regard.