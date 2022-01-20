2 Army men injured in accident

Rajouri: Two Army personnel were injured in an accident at Patrara in the Manjakote area of Rajouri district on Wednesday, Police said Thursday.
Police said that the accident occurred late Wednesday evening when an Army vehicle moving on Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch National Highway collided with a vehicle (JK08A 6629) coming from an opposite direction at Patrara village in Manjakote.
“Two Army men were injured in the accident and were taken to the local hospital for medical aid. They were later shifted to the Army Hospital,” Police said.