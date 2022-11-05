2 arrested in theft case in Budgam

Budgam: Police in Budgam have solved a theft case by arresting two persons involved in commission of crime and recovered stolen property from their possession.
On 17/05/2022, Police Station Chadoora received a written complaint that some thieves entered into premises of 2 factories titled ‘Bhat Fabrication and Rice Puff Factory’ at Malik Bagh Kralpora and stole away some machinery equipment.
Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 88/2022 under relevant sections of law was registered and investigation was initiated.
On receipt of this information, an investigating team was constituted and after strenuous efforts one accused person identified as Bilal Ahmad Dar @Bilal Khar son of Abdul Ahad Dar resident of Bilal Colony Qamarwari (A/P Shaltang) Srinagar was arrested. On his disclosure, one more accused person was also arrested.