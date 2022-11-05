2 arrested in theft case in Budgam

Budgam: Police in Budgam have solved a theft case by arresting two persons involved in commission of crime and recovered stolen property from their possession.

On 17/05/2022, Police Station Chadoora received a written complaint that some thieves entered into premises of 2 factories titled ‘Bhat Fabrication and Rice Puff Factory’ at Malik Bagh Kralpora and stole away some machinery equipment.