2 bodies recovered in Bijbehara, Kulgam

Anantnag: An unidentified male body was found in Arwani village of Bijbehara in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Sunday, officials said.

The body was found from a stream (Nallah) near Government Higher Secondary School, Arwani. An official said that some locals spotted the body and immediately informed the police about it. “Soon a police team reached the spot and recovered the semi decomposed body,” he said.