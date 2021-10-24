2 bodies recovered in Bijbehara, Kulgam

Anantnag: An unidentified male body was found in Arwani village of Bijbehara in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Sunday, officials said.
The body was found from a stream (Nallah) near Government Higher Secondary School, Arwani. An official said that some locals spotted the body and immediately informed the police about it. “Soon a police team reached the spot and recovered the semi decomposed body,” he said.
An official said the body apparently a local has been taken to GMC Anantnag for medical formalities.
“Efforts are on to ascertain the identity of the deceased,” he said. Meanwhile, a body of a 15-year-old boy was found near a Water channel in the Badroo-Yaripora area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district early morning.
The deceased was identified as Tawseef Ahmad Bhat (15), son of Khursheed Ahmad Bhat. “The locals spotted the body and informed the police who reached the spot and recovered it,” an official said. He said that further proceedings are underway.