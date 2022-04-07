2 civilians injured in accidental fire in Handwara

Srinagar: Two civilians sustained bullet injuries in an accidental fire by Army in Handwara town of frontier district of Kupwara and both are stable.
Army said that they were clicking pictures in Handwara to showcase happiness and offering of prayers during the holy month of Ramadhan.
The incident of accidental fire took place when there was an argument with some people and the situation is town is all normal.
Police identified the injured as Abdul Ahad Mir resident of NiechamaRajwar and Mujeeb Ahmad Sofi resident of SofiMohallaHandwara. Both were shifted to hospital where there condition is said to be stated stable.
Police said the incident took place after Army on routine were in the area to make arrangement for local for an Iftar Party as a goodwill gesture. The Army party of 21 RR were clicking pictures of the area and locals objected it.
Some of the locals objected Army leading to an argument which subsequently led to accidental fire by a soldier.
“Troops of 21 RR were on routine patrol in Handwara town. In view of Iftar_ party planned by the army near the Town Chowk, the troops at about 1.30 PM took few photos of Jamia Masjid, Handwara to showcase happiness and offering of prayers during the holy month of Ramadhan,” Army said in a statement.
“Thereafter they requested a local to get few photos from inside. It is when the local person was going to take photos, some rogue elements protested, and instigated others to get into an altercation with the troops,” Army said. “While attempting to pacify them, two-three individuals got into a scuffle with the troops wherein there was an accidental discharge of the weapon, injuring two civilians identified as Abdul Ahad Mir of Rajwar&Mujeeb Ah Sofi of Handwara.”
“The crowd was pacified and JKP in vicinity arrived to control the situation jointly. The crowd was subsequently dispersed & market was opened for routine activity,” Army said. “Both the injured civilians were evacuated to District Hospital, Handwara and are reported stable.”