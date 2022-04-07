2 civilians injured in accidental fire in Handwara

Srinagar: Two civilians sustained bullet injuries in an accidental fire by Army in Handwara town of frontier district of Kupwara and both are stable.

Army said that they were clicking pictures in Handwara to showcase happiness and offering of prayers during the holy month of Ramadhan.

The incident of accidental fire took place when there was an argument with some people and the situation is town is all normal.

Police identified the injured as Abdul Ahad Mir resident of NiechamaRajwar and Mujeeb Ahmad Sofi resident of SofiMohallaHandwara. Both were shifted to hospital where there condition is said to be stated stable.