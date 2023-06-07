[ 2-DAY ANNUAL URS BEGINS ] Thousands of devotees converge on Baba Nagri in Kangan

Kangan: The 126th annual Urs of Hazrat Mian Nizam-ud-Din Kiyani (RA) commenced on Wednesday at Baba Nagri Wangath in Kangan area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

The Urs is observed in the first fortnight of June every year with thousands of devotees from within and outside the Jammu and Kashmir thronging the two-day event. Eyewitnesses said that hundreds of vehicles carrying the pilgrims from Rajouri, Poonch, Doda, Jammu, Udhampur, Bandipora, Anantnag and other parts have reached Baba Nagri to participate in the annual Urs.

On the concluding day of the Urs on June 8, special prayers will be offered. Various Islamic scholars and religious personalities will throw light on Islam and the life and teachings of Baba Nizam-ud-Din Kiyani (RA). Sajada Nasheen Baba Ji Sahab Larvi, Mian Altaf Ahmed will conclude the Urs with Dua , prayers.

Meanwhile, National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah said that the Urs sharief reunites the people from diverse faiths and builds the bridges of friendship among them. "Urs Sharief Hazrat Baba Nizam-Ud-Din Qayanwai Naqshbandi Larwi ( RA) Mubarak to all. The Urs sharief reunites the people from diverse faiths and builds the bridges of friendship among them. The teaching of great Sufis like Hazrat Nizam ud Din Qayanwi Sahib ( RA) based on Syncretic values, and universal brotherhood have created an enduring impact on the people of J&K. I pray that the auspicious day acts as harbinger of peace in the entire region" Omar Abdullah posted on his Facebook page.