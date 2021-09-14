2-day Assessors Orientation Programme inaugurated at CUK

Ganderbal: Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Vice Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir Tuesday inaugurated the two-day Assessors Orientation Programme (AOP) organised jointly by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and the Central University of Kashmir at varsity’s Tulmulla Campus, according to a statement.

In his presidential address, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir remarked that the role of Assessors visiting higher educational institutions for assessment should be objective and unbiased. “The Assessors should never compare the assessee institution with their own nor should they equate it with the best of the institutions functioning in the Country,” Prof Mehraj ud Din Mir said, adding the Assessors should always have a sympathetic attitude. He said the NAAC assessment has been bifurcated into 65: 35, out of which 70 per cent is given to the information submitted by the institution online while the rest of 30 per cent is evaluated during the NAAC Peer team visit. He asked the participants to actively participate in the NAAC visits in order to get fully acquainted with the assessment and accreditation processes and also to witness the diverse and plurality of the country.

Addressing the gathering, former Vice Chancellor, Kerala University, Prof. P K Radhakrishnan, underscored the need of preparing a detailed and an excellent Self Study Report (SSR) containing all achievements made by the institution and its staff. “During the AOP, the experts would provide details regarding the preparation of the quality SSR, which should act as a benchmark for the visiting NAAC Peer team,” Prof. P K Radhakrishnan said.

Speaking on the occasion while giving a presentation, Advisor, NAAC, Prof. Amiya Kumar Rath, said the Assessors play a vital and important role and hence should be properly trained and competent. “The AOPs are conducted repeatedly to hone the skills of the Assessors and to enlighten them about the processes involved in the assessment of the institutions,” he said.

Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, in his speech highlighted the role of NAAC in upholding the quality education in the higher educational institutions across the country. Referring to the New Education Policy-2020, Prof. Zargar said, the role of NAAC in the context of the newly formulated NEP has increased manifold and the Council has to lay emphasis on the quality teaching-learning, innovation and research and developments in the universities and colleges functioning across the country.

Addressing the participants, Senior Communication cum Publication Officer and Librarian, Dr. Wahidul Hasan, said the NAAC till August 31, 2021, has accredited 13813 educational institutions across the country which include 636 universities and 13,177 colleges. During his presentation, on “Revised Accreditation Framework (RAF), he asked the institutions to come forward and proactively apply for the NAAC accreditation. Academic Expert, Research and Analysis Wing, NAAC, Prof. (Dr.) S. Srikanta Swamy also made a detailed presentation on the occasion Director, Directorate of Internal Quality Assurance (DIQA), Prof. Wali Muhammad Shah in his inaugural address welcomed the dignitaries and gave the programme overview.

After the inaugural, technical sessions and group activity was held. The AOP preceded the book release function presided over by the Lieutenant Governor, Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, at SKICC Srinagar on September 11.