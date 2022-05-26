2-day Lavender Festival held at Bhaderwah

Bhaderwah: The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) under the aegis of Ministry of Science and Technology is conducting 2 days Lavender Festival 2022 at Bhaderwah under Union Government's Aroma Mission 2 to promote “One Product one District” initiative.
The festival is primarily aimed at increasing the income of farmers associated with Aroma Mission by encouraging and motivating them to adopt value addition of the aromatic plant they are growing in their fields.
On the first day of the lavender festival, progressive farmers, scientists, industrialists associated with aromatic oils and startups participated in an interactive session which was inaugurated by DDC Doda Chairman Dhananter Singh Kotwal along with Director CSIR-IIIM Jammu D. Srinivasa Reddy at jam packed community hall Kotli.
On the 2nd day of the event Minister for Science and Technology and MoS in PMO Dr Jatinder Singh will formally inaugurate the lavender festival.
The farmers and startup owners expressed their gratitude to Dr Jatinder Singh for promoting lavender cultivation in Bhadarwah at national and international level by terming it as purple revolution in India.