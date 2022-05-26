2-day Lavender Festival held at Bhaderwah

Bhaderwah: The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) under the aegis of Ministry of Science and Technology is conducting 2 days Lavender Festival 2022 at Bhaderwah under Union Government's Aroma Mission 2 to promote “One Product one District” initiative.

The festival is primarily aimed at increasing the income of farmers associated with Aroma Mission by encouraging and motivating them to adopt value addition of the aromatic plant they are growing in their fields.