2-day media training programme begins at CUK

On the occasion Dr. Arif Nazir, Head of Department, DCJ in his welcome address said that the workshop is a learning opportunity with respect to media and accessibility. “This workshop can raise awareness about the representation of disabled in the media, and also help in knowing how to create content for this target audience,"Dr Arif said.

Dr. Mathew Martin, the communication officer has introduced the AYJNISHD and its resource persons to the participants. He explained objectives of how their "organisation is conducting extension activities from Kashmir to Kanyakumari to help the speech and hearing impaired people."

He said “all of us in our lifetime will become physically impaired especially, in old age. Therefore, we have to learn how to address those issues in the media."