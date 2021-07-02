2-day Regional Conference concludes in Srinagar

Srinagar: The deliberations of two-day Regional Conference on ‘Replication of Good Governance Practices in Union Territory of J&K concluded today, here with the adoption of ‘BehtarNizam-e-Hakumat: Kashmir Aelamia’ resolution.

The valedictory session was chaired by Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev RaiBhatnagar, who also released ‘BehtarNizam-e-Hakumat: Kashmir Aelamia’, in presence of Secretary DARPG, Sanjay Singh; Additional Secretary DARPG, V Srinivas; Joint Secretary DARPG NBS Rajput and DG IMPARD, SaurabhBhagat.

In his valedictory address, Advisor Bhatnagar said that this Conference will be setting an agenda for effective administration and good governance in J&K. He added that there are very important takeaways and many more positives encapsulated in the Kashmir resolution.