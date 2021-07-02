2-day Regional Conference concludes in Srinagar

Srinagar: The deliberations of two-day Regional Conference on ‘Replication of Good Governance Practices in Union Territory of J&K concluded today, here with the adoption of ‘BehtarNizam-e-Hakumat: Kashmir Aelamia’ resolution.
The valedictory session was chaired by Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev RaiBhatnagar, who also released ‘BehtarNizam-e-Hakumat: Kashmir Aelamia’, in presence of Secretary DARPG, Sanjay Singh; Additional Secretary DARPG, V Srinivas; Joint Secretary DARPG NBS Rajput and DG IMPARD, SaurabhBhagat.
In his valedictory address, Advisor Bhatnagar said that this Conference will be setting an agenda for effective administration and good governance in J&K. He added that there are very important takeaways and many more positives encapsulated in the Kashmir resolution.
He asserted that lot of good thoughts and practices are already available but the thing is to adopt or replicate such practices for the larger good of the people of the Country.
The Advisor called on the young officers to adopt problem solving approach while dealing with the day-today issues and grievances of the people. Advisor Bhatnagar further highlighted that under the able leadership of Lieutenant Governor, ManojSinha several path breaking initiatives have been taken in J&K which transformed the good governance scene in the region.
In his address, he requested visiting DARPG team to provide platform to young officers of J&K in rest of country while organising such conferences.
Speaking during the valedictory session, Secretary DARPG, Sanjay Singh said that this conference had unique, credible, implementable principles and themes which were deliberated robustly by speakers during these two days. He added that these deliberations will be valuable in forming policies and their effective implementation on the ground level.
The conference later on unanimously adopted several deliberations in the form of resolution titled ‘BehtarNizam-e-Hakumat: Kashmir Aelamia’ which was read out by Additional Secretary DARPG, V.Srinivas on the occasion.
The main highlights of the resolution are: The DARPG shall collaborate with Government of Jammu & Kashmir in developing a District Governance Index on the lines of the National Good Governance Index based on outcome and output indicators for improving the efficiency of Good Governance across Districts. The DARPG shall collaborate with Government of Jammu & Kashmir for conducting capacity building programs for 2000 civil servants in Governance practices. The DARPG shall collaborate with Government of Kashmir to conduct one National level conference and one Regional Conference in the period 2021-22.
For the Union Territory of Jammu &Kashmir: To strengthen the sustained efforts to develop the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir as a model of administrative excellence using digital technology in implementation of welfare state programs. To continue the sustained efforts for transparent accountable efficient and people-centric administration in the Union Territory of Jammu 8.Kashmir by promoting Jan Bhagidari.
To refine, consolidate and document the successful good governance initiatives of the Union Territory of Jammu &Kashmir like Back to Village Scheme and JK-IGRAMS for national dissemination.
Earlier during the morning session, presentations on Administrative innovations in J&K on themes like ‘COVID-19 pandemic Management and AyushmanBharat’by Additional Chief Secretary, Health & Medical Education, AtalDulloo, Back to Village by Principal Secretary Information, RohitKansal and Panchayati Raj in J&K by Director Panchayat, RakeshSarangal were delivered by the respective officers.
The session was chaired by Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education, AtalDulloo.
Principal Secretary PDD, RohitKansal, who delivered a presentation on Back to Village (B2V) flag ship programme, remarked that B2V could be a role model for the rest of country wherein this unique initiative of J&K can be replicated across the country to strengthen grassroots democracy. During the presentation, RohitKansal gave a description of three phases of the programme and added that the need of the programme was to strengthen and facilitate Panchayats across J&K, besides getting feedback and bridging gap between administration and the public.
The Principal Secretary also highlighted the contours of three versions of B2V, saying that the Phase-I was exploratory while Phase-II was PRI related programme and Phase-III of B2V was action driven.
He also maintained that the brand of uniqueness of the programme was that officers starting from top most level visited a village and spent one night and two days there and interacted with public on developmental aspects of their areas.
On July 01, the two day Regional Conference was inaugurated by the Union Minister of State, PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, DrJitendra Singh in presence of Lieutenant Governor of Union Territory of J&K, ManojSinha. More than 700 delegates and officers from 10 States and Union Territories participated in the two day Conference officers both in person and through virtual mode.