2-day Veshow Literary Festival concludes in Kulgam

Kulgam: In an effort to promote the rich literature, art, culture, heritage and traditions, and deliberate on various aspects of literature, a maiden two-day "Veshow Literary festival" culminated today at Kulgam.
The programme was organized by District Administration Kulgam in collaboration with Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts.
During this two days literary festival, multiple functions and literary sessions were held at the mini-secretariat Kulgam.
Giving details of the programme, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Dr.Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat said that this event was primarily aimed towards promoting and creating awareness about culture, art, heritage and literature among the youth and people in general.
He said during the two days festival various literary persons and artists from different districts of J&K and outside UT participated in the event.
He expressed hope that it will have a successful impact in creating awareness among the public, especially the younger generation.
"Till now, we have achieved great success in the areas of development and tourism, and now our focus is on the promotion of art, culture, literature and preservation of rich heritage," Dr Bilal said.
The two day festival witnessed different sessions including Sessions on Sirsov (Spiritualism in Kashmir Literature), Tsrathaal, Magun (Talent hunt) Sadre, Young women Authors of Kashmiri, Kathi Manz Kath, Kashmiri Folk Literature, Mushaira, besides others.
During the Sirsov (Spiritualism in Kashmir Literature) session, authors including Dr.Maroof Shah, Haroon Rashid, Shahbaz Hakbari, Dr.Afaq Aziz, Dr.Javaid Iqbal deliberated on Buddhism, Shaivism, Reshi/Sufi Tradition, Tasawuf, Shaivism and on the spiritualism in Kashmir.
During the Tsrathall session, extensive deliberations on language, culture and heritage were held by speakers including Dr.Sohan Lal Koul, Brij Nath Betab, Prof Ratan Lal Talashi and Prof Majrooh Rashid.
Session on scope of publication and printing business was also held and speakers included Manoj Jha, Bilal Bashir Bhat, Sheikh Aijaz, Sheikh Fayaz, and Vikram Singh who narrated about the business setups, startups for the youngsters.