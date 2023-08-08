2-day Veshow Literary Festival concludes in Kulgam

Kulgam: In an effort to promote the rich literature, art, culture, heritage and traditions, and deliberate on various aspects of literature, a maiden two-day "Veshow Literary festival" culminated today at Kulgam.

The programme was organized by District Administration Kulgam in collaboration with Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts.

During this two days literary festival, multiple functions and literary sessions were held at the mini-secretariat Kulgam.

Giving details of the programme, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Dr.Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat said that this event was primarily aimed towards promoting and creating awareness about culture, art, heritage and literature among the youth and people in general.

He said during the two days festival various literary persons and artists from different districts of J&K and outside UT participated in the event.

He expressed hope that it will have a successful impact in creating awareness among the public, especially the younger generation.