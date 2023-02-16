2-day winter carnival begins at Aharbal

Aharbal: The snow-capped mountains of Aharbal sprang to life with administration beginning a two-day winter carnival in the area today.

The area reverberated with the beats of drums and the songs belted out by the students. The festival was organised by the district administration Kulgam in association with Aharbal Development Authority.

Famous for its gurgling waterfall and spell-casting mountains, Aharbal, some 27 kms from Kulgam town is fast emerging as one of the entrancing winter tourist destinations in south Kashmir.