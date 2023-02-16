2-day winter carnival begins at Aharbal

Aharbal: The snow-capped mountains of Aharbal sprang to life with administration beginning a two-day winter carnival in the area today.
The area reverberated with the beats of drums and the songs belted out by the students. The festival was organised by the district administration Kulgam in association with Aharbal Development Authority.
Famous for its gurgling waterfall and spell-casting mountains, Aharbal, some 27 kms from Kulgam town is fast emerging as one of the entrancing winter tourist destinations in south Kashmir.
The festival was jointly inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Kulgam Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-din Bhat, DIG south Kashmir Rayees Mohamamad Bhat and DDC chairman Mohamamd Afzal Parray.
“We are organising such festivals so that more and more tourists will visit the area”, said Deputy Commissioner Kulgam
He said that tourism is linked to employment and the government is making every effort to give it a fillip so that more avenues are generated.
“There is a notion that sports activities could not be carried out during winters. We want to redefine it and show how such activities could be done during the season”, Bhat said.
While a flurry of sports activities including snow cricket, snow rugby and snow volleyball were carried out, a group of people from the marginalised tribal community danced to the drum beats.