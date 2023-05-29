2 days Capacity Building Programme on digital investigation begins

ADGP Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar while speaking on the occasion said that during the past few years a large number of UAPA cases were registered and disposed of successfully and added that yet there is an imperative need to improve conviction rate of such cases which he said would get better only with quality investigation.

He said that organising these capacity building programmes with NIA will help officers of SIA and SIU besides IOs of district Police to enhance the investigating skills as has been the case in the past training programmes.

SSP NIA Rajiv Omparkesh Pande said that this is the 8th training programme organised with the J&K Police and added that over 750 officers of JKP were benefited through these training programmes.

He said that this training programme on technical aspects of cases is first of its kind being conducted by the NIA and the faculty having good expertise in handling technical related cases provided for the programme is from different agencies deputed with NIA. He hoped that the deliberations and sharing of experiences would be helpful.