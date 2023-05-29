2 days Capacity Building Programme on digital investigation begins

Srinagar: A two day Capacity Building Programme on digital investigation of J&K Police investigating officers with NIA commenced here today
Giving details a press release issued by police said, “A Joint Capacity Building Programme on digital/technical investigation aspects related to UAPA cases being conducted on the directions of Director General of Police J&K for Jammu and Kashmir Police officers, Prosecution officers with National Investigation Agency (NIA) commenced at Police Headquarters here today.’
It added that the Additional Director General of Police, Armed/IR Jammu and Kashmir, S J M Gillani was the chief guest at the inaugural session.
ADGP (Coord/Hqrs) PHQ, M K Sinha, ADGP Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar, IGP (CIV/Hqrs) PHQ, BS Tuti, District and Session Judge NIA Court Srinagar, Sandeep Gandotra, DIG (Trainings) PHQ, Imtiaz Ismail Parray, DIG IRP Kashmir, Abdul Qayoom, SSP NIA J&K Rajiv Omparkesh Pande, SSP Budgam, AIsG of PHQ, visiting NIA faculty team and other gazetted officers of PHQ were present on the occasion. Besides, officers from six police training institutes attended the workshop online.
ADGP Armed, J&K said that NIA which is a recent organisation has emerged one of the leading investigation agency of the country and added that first DG NIA R V Raju was from J&K Police cadre which is a great pride for the J&K Police as an organisation. He said that even today a huge number of officers from J&K Police are working in NIA and other investigation agencies of the country.
On behalf of DGP J&K, ADGP (Coord/Hqrs) PHQ, M K Sinha welcomed NIA faculty, senior police officers and trainee officers in the Capacity Building Training Programme.
ADGP Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar while speaking on the occasion said that during the past few years a large number of UAPA cases were registered and disposed of successfully and added that yet there is an imperative need to improve conviction rate of such cases which he said would get better only with quality investigation.
He said that organising these capacity building programmes with NIA will help officers of SIA and SIU besides IOs of district Police to enhance the investigating skills as has been the case in the past training programmes.
SSP NIA Rajiv Omparkesh Pande said that this is the 8th training programme organised with the J&K Police and added that over 750 officers of JKP were benefited through these training programmes.
He said that this training programme on technical aspects of cases is first of its kind being conducted by the NIA and the faculty having good expertise in handling technical related cases provided for the programme is from different agencies deputed with NIA. He hoped that the deliberations and sharing of experiences would be helpful.