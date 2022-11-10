2 days consultation on the implementation of POCSO Act | HC orders change in officers mode of attendance

Srinagar: In view of the change of the venue from Srinagar to Jammu for the "two days consultation on the implementation of POCSO Act, 2012" in J&K and Ladakh, the High Court of J&K Ladakh has accordingly ordered change in the mode of attendance of officers.

“The officers nominated for the programme vide Order No. 1443 of 2022/RG dated 20.10.2022, from Jammu province shall now join the consultation physically at the venue i.e. Police Auditorium, Gulshan Ground, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu, whereas, the officers from Kashmir Province shall join virtually from their respective place of postings,” said an order by Registrar General, Sanjeev upta. “The venue and mode for participants from UT of Ladakh shall remain unchanged,” it added.