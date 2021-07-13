2 detained under PSA in Ramban

Banihal: Two persons were detained on Tuesday under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) for their alleged involvement in unlawful and anti-national activities in Ramban district, officials said.

A Police team served two hardcore criminals with notices under the PSA in Banihal area and later detained them and sent them to Jammu-based Kotbalwal jail, they said.

The detained persons have been identified as Tariq Ahmad Dar, a resident of Hollan Banihal, and Tanvir Ahmad Choudhury alias Jimmi of Banihal, the officials said.