2 die, 2 injured in Pir Panjal accidents

Rajouri: Two persons died while two others were critically injured in separate road accidents in Rajouri and Poonch districts of Pir Panjal region, Police said Tuesday.
Police said one person died while two others were injured in an accident on Gursai-Mendhar road in Poonch when a car they were travelling in plunged into a gorge at Gursai Morh on Monday evening.
It said Firdous Ahmad, son of Muhammad Akram of Fazlabad, Surankote died in the accident while two other passengers sustained injuries and were shifted to Sub District Hospital Surankote from where they two were referred to GMC Jammu.
In another accident in the Nowshera area of Rajouri, a driver of a tractor identified as Sajad Ahmad, son of Muhammad Bashir of Sanghpur, Nowshera died on Tuesday.
Police said that the tractor met with an accident at Manpur village of Nowshera.