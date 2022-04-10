2 die in road accidents

Anantnag: Two persons died in road accidents in Anantnag on Sunday.
A 9-year-old boy was killed by a speeding vehicle at Veeri village of Bijbehara in Anantnag district on Sunday.
He was identified as Moin Fayaz son of Fayaz Ahmad Kandroo, a resident of Veer Bijbehara. An official said the boy was hit by an unknown vehicle injuring him seriously.
"He was immediately rushed to nearby hospital for treatment where doctors declared him brought dead on the arrival, "he said.
Meanwhile, a youth died after a vehicle he was driving skidded off the road at Dialgam village of south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Sunday.
An official said an Alto vehicle bearing registration number (JK02AT-8004) driven by one person namely Khalid Ahmed Najar son of Mukhtar Ahmed Najar, a resident of Chicken Mohalla Kadipora skidded off the road near JK Bank Dialgam.
"Mukhtar died on the spot, "he said. An official said the body of the deceased was handed over to his relatives for last rites after medico legal formalities.