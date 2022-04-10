2 die in road accidents

Anantnag: Two persons died in road accidents in Anantnag on Sunday.

A 9-year-old boy was killed by a speeding vehicle at Veeri village of Bijbehara in Anantnag district on Sunday.

He was identified as Moin Fayaz son of Fayaz Ahmad Kandroo, a resident of Veer Bijbehara. An official said the boy was hit by an unknown vehicle injuring him seriously.