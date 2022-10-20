2 drug peddlers arrested in Banihal

Ramban: Banihal Police arrested two persons after they recovered 271 grams of Charas and cash of Rs 40,000 from their possession on Thursday.
Police said that at the Naka checking at Railway T-Chowk they intercepted two persons who were coming from Railway Chowk towards Banihal.
During frisking 191 grams of Charas (12 Challies) concealed in a polythene bag was recovered from Ab Hamid Bhat resident of Milora Tehsil Zainapora Shopian.
They said during the frisking of Zakir Ahmed Dar a resident of Krawa Banihal cash Rs 40000 and 80 grams Charas was recovered.
Both were arrested on the spot. Both were booked vide FIR no 234/ 2022 under 8/20/29 NDPS Act at Police Station Banihal.