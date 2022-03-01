2 drug peddlers arrested in Budgam

Srinagar: Police have arrested two drug peddlers in Budgam and recovered contraband substances from their possession, a police statement said..
Officers from PS Charar-e-Sharief during routine patrolling at Charar-e-Sharief intercepted two persons riding a Scooty bearing registration number JK04G-4996.
During checking, officers were able to recover 15 grams of Heroin and 240 capsules of Spasmoproxyvon Plus from their possession.
They have been identified as Azim Ashiq Wani @ Kaw son of Ashiq Hussain and Khalid Hussain Sofi son of Ghulam Mohammad Mohd Sofi both residents of Iqbal Abad Charar-e-Sharief. They have been arrested and shifted to police station.
Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 14/2022 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Charar-e-Sharief and further investigation set into motion.