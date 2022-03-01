2 drug peddlers arrested in Budgam

Srinagar: Police have arrested two drug peddlers in Budgam and recovered contraband substances from their possession, a police statement said..

Officers from PS Charar-e-Sharief during routine patrolling at Charar-e-Sharief intercepted two persons riding a Scooty bearing registration number JK04G-4996.

During checking, officers were able to recover 15 grams of Heroin and 240 capsules of Spasmoproxyvon Plus from their possession.