2 drug peddlers arrested in Ganderbal

Srinagar: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police in Ganderbal have arrested two drug peddlers and also recovered contraband substance, a press note said.

It added that a police party of Police Station (PS) Kheerbawani during patrolling on Tulmulla road arrested a drug peddler identified as Wahid Bashir Dar son of Bashir Ahmad Dar resident of Masherpora. During search, 2.3 kgs of crushed Bungpatri concealed in Nylon Bag was recovered from his possession.

Meanwhile, during the investigation of case registered against the drug peddler Ghulam Mohammad Shah son of Jalal Din Shah resident of Babawayil Gutlibagh who was evading his arrest since the contraband weighing 7.6 Kgs was recovered from his possession at a checkpoint at Padavbal Chairwan where he managed to escape.