2 drug peddlers arrested in Ganderbal, Pulwama

Srinagar: Police arrested two drug peddlers in Ganderbal and Pulwama and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

A police spokesman said police at a checkpoint established at Syed Kadal in Ganderbal intercepted Showkat Ahmad Shah of Harran Ganderbal. During checking, officers were recovered 250 grams of Charas from his possession. He has been arrested .

In Pulwama, policeduring patrolling atHunipora Wanpora intercepted one person who was roaming in a suspicious manner and tried to flee from the spot but the alert police party arrested him tactfully.