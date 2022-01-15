2 drug peddlers arrested in Ganderbal, Pulwama

Srinagar: Police arrested two drug peddlers in Ganderbal and Pulwama and recovered contraband substances from their possession.
A police spokesman said police at a checkpoint established at Syed Kadal in Ganderbal intercepted Showkat Ahmad Shah of Harran Ganderbal. During checking, officers were recovered 250 grams of Charas from his possession. He has been arrested .
In Pulwama, policeduring patrolling atHunipora Wanpora intercepted one person who was roaming in a suspicious manner and tried to flee from the spot but the alert police party arrested him tactfully.
During checking, officers were able to recover 5.1kgs of Poppy Straw from his possession. He has been identified as Tariq Ahmad Ganaie son of Mohd Akbar Ganaie resident of Wanpora Pulwama.