2 drug peddlers arrested in Sopore

Sopore, Apr 20: Police have arrested two drug peddlers in Sopore and seized the vehicle used for the crime.
Police parties from PC Rafiabad and PP Watergam led by DO PP Watergam at a checkpoint established at Ladoora crossing intercepted a vehicle (Maruti 800) bearing registration number JK05-7229 with two persons on board.
They have been identified as Myser Ramzan Lone son of Muhammad Ramzan resident of Naidhal Rafiabad and Rayees Ahmad Sheikh son of Ghulam Rasool resident of Tragpora Rafiabad.
On checking, 400 grams of charas like substance was recovered from their possession. They have been arrested and shifted to police station where they remain in custody.
Besides, vehicle used in the commission of crime was also seized.
Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 46/2022 under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Dangiwacha and investigation was initiated.