2 drug smugglers arrested by police in Rajouri

Rajouri: Jammu and Kashmir police have arrested two person with narcotics in Rajouri.
Police said that continuing its drive against narcotic smugglers, two smugglers have been arrested with 26 grams Heroine like substance from Rajouri area.
On the directions of SSP Rajouri Muhammad Aslam, a team of police under the supervision of DySP HQrs Rajouri Vinod Kumar and headed by SHO Rajouri Fareed Ahmed established a naka at Fatehpur Rajouri areas near sheep farm.
During naka checking and search one vehicle bearing registeration JK11A 2793 was intercepted in which one smuggler Irfan Khan son of Muhammad Rafiq resident of Chapriyan Rajouri was travelling who was found having possession of 6 grams heroine like substance. The accused was arrested on spot and a case under relevant sections of law have been registered.
During investigation, name of another accused surfaced who have been identified as Sharaz Ahmed of Poshana Surankote, at present Khablan Thanamandi.
Upon his disclosure two teams of Rajouri police and Thanamandi police headed by SDPO Thanamandi Dr Imtiyaz Ahmed and SHO Showkat Amin reached at a suspected location along with Tehsildar Thanamandi and started the house search with 20 grams more heroine like substance and electronic weigh machine and cash to the tune of Rs 1,62;500 has been seized from the spot.