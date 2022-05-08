2 drug smugglers arrested by police in Rajouri

Rajouri: Jammu and Kashmir police have arrested two person with narcotics in Rajouri.

Police said that continuing its drive against narcotic smugglers, two smugglers have been arrested with 26 grams Heroine like substance from Rajouri area.

On the directions of SSP Rajouri Muhammad Aslam, a team of police under the supervision of DySP HQrs Rajouri Vinod Kumar and headed by SHO Rajouri Fareed Ahmed established a naka at Fatehpur Rajouri areas near sheep farm.