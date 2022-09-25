2 excavators seized in Budgam for illegal extraction of minerals

Srinagar: Police in Budgam seized 2 heavy-duty excavators from Narkara and Galwanpora area of district Budgam.

The excavators were operating without documents and were suspected to be involved in the illegal extraction of soil from government land. The excavators have been seized under relevant sections of law.

“Persons found indulging in illegal mining activities shall be dealt with as per law. Community members are requested to share information regarding the crimes in their neighborhood with their concerned police units.” police said.