2 foreigners killed in Kulgam encounter: Police

Srinagar: The Kulgam encounter which started on Saturday evening ended on Sunday morning with the killing two foreign militants, police said here.
They have been identified by police as Sultan Pathan and Zabiullah of Pakistan.
Police said: “ Based on the specific input generated by Kulgam Police regarding the movement of terrorists in Mirhama, a special joint team of Kulgam Police alongwith Army (9RR) was promptly constituted and a joint Cordon and Search operation was launched and the house where the terrorists were trapped was cordoned,” police said.
“Initially strenuous efforts were made to evacuate the civilians to safer areas and an opportunity for surrender was given to the trapped terrorists, however the they denied and opened indiscriminate firing on the joint team of forces,” police said. “The fire of the terrorists was effectively retaliated leading to an encounter. In the ensuing encounter, two Pakistani terrorists Sultan Pathan R/O Pakistan and Zabiullah R/O Pakistan, both were A categorized terrorists active from 2018 and were affiliated with proscribed terrorist outfit JeM were killed,” police said. “Later CRPR 18 BN also joined in operation.”
Incriminating material including 2 AK series Rifles 7 AK series Magazines 9 Grenades and 2 Pouches were recovered from the encounter site, police said.
As per Police records, Police said: “ The 2 killed terrorists were active since 04 years in Kulgam-Shopian belt and had a history of terror crime cases including attacks on Police/SFs, abduction of forces personnel, civilian atrocities, IED attacks, weapon looting,” police said. “Besides, they were also instrumental in recruitment of gullible youth into terror folds.”
Army said based on specific input generated by JKP regarding the likely presence of unidentified terrorists in the general area of Mirhama, Kulgam, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the Indian Army and JKP in the area at 5:05 PM on April 23.
At around 5:50 PM, while the initial cordon was being laid around a group of houses where the terrorists were suspected to be hiding, two terrorists jumped out of a house, firing indiscriminately in all directions with an aim of breaking the cordon. However, precision engagement by own forces resulted in the neutralization of both the terrorists.
Search of the houses commenced on April 24 at 5:30 AM. Weapons and other warlike stores have been recovered from the encounter.