2 foreigners killed in Kulgam encounter: Police

Srinagar: The Kulgam encounter which started on Saturday evening ended on Sunday morning with the killing two foreign militants, police said here.

They have been identified by police as Sultan Pathan and Zabiullah of Pakistan.

Police said: “ Based on the specific input generated by Kulgam Police regarding the movement of terrorists in Mirhama, a special joint team of Kulgam Police alongwith Army (9RR) was promptly constituted and a joint Cordon and Search operation was launched and the house where the terrorists were trapped was cordoned,” police said.