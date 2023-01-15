2 gamblers arrested in Baramulla, stake money seized

Baramulla: Acting tough against social crimes, Police in Baramulla have arrested 2 gamblers and seized stake money from their possession.

Acting on a specific information about gambling activities at Ferozpora Nallah Tangmarg, a police party led by SHO PS Tangmarg raided the specific site and arrested 2 gamblers on the spot.

They have been identified as Ab Rasheed Bhat son of Mohammad Sultan Bhat resident of Pandithpora Bala and Showkat Ahmad Haji son of Gh Mohd Haji resident of Bongam Kunzer.