2 houses gutted in Kupwara blaze

Kupwara: Two residential houses were gutted in a fire incident at Doban, Kachama village in north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Monday .

An official said that the fire started from a locked house at about 9:35 am and engulfed the neighbouring house.

"Soon after the fire, soldiers from Panzgam army camp, Fire and Emergency Department and locals launched a rescue operation but could not save the structures from getting damaged," he added.