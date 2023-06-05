2 houses gutted in Kupwara blaze

Kupwara: Two residential houses were gutted in a fire incident at Doban, Kachama village in north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Monday .
An official said that the fire started from a locked house at about 9:35 am and engulfed the neighbouring house.
"Soon after the fire, soldiers from Panzgam army camp, Fire and Emergency Department and locals launched a rescue operation but could not save the structures from getting damaged," he added.
He said that both the houses were completely damaged. However no loss of life or injuries to anyone was reported.
The official said that short circuit is believed to be the cause of fire. Police has started investigation into the matter.
Meanwhile on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Doifode Sagar Dattatray a team of district administration, Kupwara headed by Tehsildar Kralpora Firdous Qadiri visited Kachama to provide immediate assistance to the three fire affected families.
The team of district administration provided immediate interim assistance of Rs 25000 among the affected families, besides three kitchen sets, three trupalins, 15 blankets, six clothing pairs, six bedding pairs and other necessary items.