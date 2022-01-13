2 houses gutted in Sopore fire mishap

Sopore: Two residential houses were gutted in a blaze at Sempora area of Sopore on Thursday afternoon.
According to reports fire broke out from one of the house which rapidly spread to the other nearby house resulting in complete damageto both the houses belonging to Jamsheed Ahmad Sofi and Showkat Ahmad Sofi.
Reports said that fire tenders with the help of police and locals doused the flames and stopped the fire from further spreading.
Meanwhile, a police team headed by SHO Bomai Sopore Imtiyaz Ahmad took stock of damaged structures in the area and said that the cauuse of fire is to be ascertained, SHO also assured affected families of providing all possible help as immediate relief.